OPP now involved in missing person case in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are now involved in a missing person investigation in Smiths Falls that began last September.

Lawrence Bertrim, 42, was last seen in downtown Smiths Falls at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022. The Smiths Falls Police Service has been investigating since that time, but provincial police are now working with them under direction of the OPP criminal investigations branch.

Lawrence Bertrim is described as 5-foot-6 (171 cms), with a medium build, around 149 lbs (67.5 kg) and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe someone in the community has information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9404. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).