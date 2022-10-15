OPP narrow search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run west of Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police have narrowed down the model of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision west of Cornwall.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on County Road 2, just west of Ingleside, at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

On Friday, police said investigators are looking for either a 2012-13 Jeep Grand Cherokee or a Dodge Durango – gray in colour.

"There will be damage to the front passenger corner and passenger right side of the suspected vehicle," the OPP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.