

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario Provincial Police will be making sure you move over for emergency vehicles this weekend.

OPP officers will be conducting a “Move Over” safety blitz on Ontario highways over the Civic Day Long Weekend.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, all drivers are required to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles with its emergency lights activated. The law also includes tow trucks parked on the roadside with their amber lights flashing.

The law carries a fine of $400 to $2,000, plus three demerit points.

So far in 2018, the OPP has issued 932 tickets to drivers for failing to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.