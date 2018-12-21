OPP looking to identify suspicious vehicle
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 6:57PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are looking to identify a suspicious vehicle they say was driven by a male who approached children walking near Centenaire Street in Embrun Friday morning.
Police in Russell County say the unknown male driving a silver vehicle slowed down on Centenaire Street at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and engaged in a conversation with the children. The driver allegedly told them "I can drive you home".
The male is described as:
- In his 20s
- Dark complexion
- Dark brown curly hair
- Wearing a black rain coat
The vehicle is described as:
- Silver Honda Civic
- Clean with no rust
- Winter tires with black rims
- Four tinted windows
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.