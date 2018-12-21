

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police are looking to identify a suspicious vehicle they say was driven by a male who approached children walking near Centenaire Street in Embrun Friday morning.

Police in Russell County say the unknown male driving a silver vehicle slowed down on Centenaire Street at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and engaged in a conversation with the children. The driver allegedly told them "I can drive you home".

The male is described as:

In his 20s

Dark complexion

Dark brown curly hair

Wearing a black rain coat

The vehicle is described as:

Silver Honda Civic

Clean with no rust

Winter tires with black rims

Four tinted windows

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.