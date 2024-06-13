OPP looking to identify suspects who allegedly vandalised a soccer field, beach area in Carleton Place

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who allegedly caused extensive damage to two recreational facilities over the weekend in Carleton Place, Ont.

The same suspects were involved in both incidents, which happened at two different places, police say. The first one happened on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woodward and Boyd streets. The second one, happened on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. at the Riverside Park Beach area on John Street.

During the vandalism incidents, "a grey Jeep and two small motorcycles (mini-bikes or pocket bikes) were being driven recklessly, deliberately causing extensive damage."

"Vandalism is a crime and those responsible can face criminal charges. It also costs the municipality and community money to repair the damage and impacts local kids who play soccer on these fields," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information or with a relevant dashcam or doorbell video is asked to call the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.