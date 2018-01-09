

The OPP are looking for witnesses to a hit and run near Morrisburg.

Police say a female pedestrian was hit by a car on Shannette Road - in South Dundas Township on Sunday afternoon just before 6:00 p.m.

The driver fled. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The car is small, black or dark blue, four door with oval headlights. It was last seen turning on to Strader Road.

Anyone who may have spotted something should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.