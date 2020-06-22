PEMBROKE, ON. -- OPP are looking for any information in connection to a one-vehicle crash in Pembroke earlier this month that saw a car roll over and the driver flee the scene.

Police were called to Paul Martin Drive between Olympic Drive and Woodcrest Drive in Pembroke around 11 p.m. June 13, where police said a car had swerved into the north-bound lane, hit the gravel shoulder and rolled into the ditch before it came to rest back on its wheels. The lone occupant of the white Chevrolet Equinox fled the scene on foot.

OPP want to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the owner of the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers Pembroke/Renfrew County at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).