OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP looking for missing 38-year-old woman in eastern Ontario

    The Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public for help to find missing 38-year-old woman near Belleville, Ont.

    OPP says Michelle was last seen on Jan. 9 on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville.

    She is described as five-foot-three, thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes. She was wearing Mukluk boots the last time she was seen.

    Police say investigators are looking to speak with the driver or owner of a grey coloured small car that stopped at a business at York Road and Atsia Court around 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 9. Anyone with dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video in the area where she was last seen on Jan. 9 between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. is asked to contract police at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

