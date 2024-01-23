OTTAWA
    • OPP looking for help to solve 40-year-old cold case homicide in Quinte West, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing for the public's help to solve the cold case of Barbara Chapman, who was found dead 40 ears ago in Quinte West, Ont.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing for the public’s help to solve the cold case of Barbara Chapman, who was found dead 40 ears ago in Quinte West, Ont.

    Chapman was found dead in her home near Frankford on Jan.23, 1984. She was 38.

    Since the death was ruled a homicide, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Chief Coroner's Office and the Centre for Forensic Sciences, have continued to investigate the murder and have followed-up many leads, police add.

    Police say even a small detail someone believed was “insignificant “ could solve the case. A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Chapman’s death.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

