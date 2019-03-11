

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after a deadly crash involving a vehicle breaking through the ice on Mississippi Lake, southwest of Ottawa.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, OPP responded to calls of a Volkswagen going through the ice. Two people were in the car when it sank at around 3:45 a.m. One man was able to get out of the water and was treated with hypothermia. The second man, identified as a 31-year-old from Drummond North Elmsley, did not resurface. His body was recovered later that day.

27-year-old Kory Bell, of Tay Valley Township, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death.

He’s been released on a promise to appear in a Perth courtroom at a later date.

There was a second incident of an ATV going through ice in same area on the same day as the deadly Volkswagen crash, but police determined it was unrelated. Three people suffered minor injuries in the ATV incident.