OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public about a suspicious vehicle spotted in the village of Merrickville.

Police say on Feb. 12, officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle, described as a light grey Ford pick-up truck, parked near a school bus pick-up location, between 7:40 a.m. and 7:55 a.m.

The complainant told police that once the vehicle's driver had been noticed, the truck drove away quickly.

Police say the complainant had said the vehicle had been spotted in the area once before.

Investigators say they information is being released to make the community aware of the suspicious vehicle report, and there is no immediate concern for public safety.