OPP issues 'Emergency Alert' for suspect in Carleton Place homicide
OPP are searching for Shane Sabourin, 30, of Carleton Place, Ont. in connection with a homicide July 15, 2020. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect wanted in connection to an early morning homicide at a Carleton Place motel.
The OPP issued an “Emergency Alert” for 30-year-old Shane Sabourin, saying “the suspect is at large and armed with a knife.”
The OPP says officers responded to a "very serious" assault at a motel along Highway 7 at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Shane Sabourin of Carleton Place is wanted in connection to the incident.
He is described as a white male, 5’7”, 199 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes. He was las seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants while walking along Hwy. 7 near McNeely Avenue.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.