OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect wanted in connection to an early morning homicide at a Carleton Place motel.

The OPP issued an “Emergency Alert” for 30-year-old Shane Sabourin, saying “the suspect is at large and armed with a knife.”

The OPP says officers responded to a "very serious" assault at a motel along Highway 7 at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#OPP investigating serious assault in #CarletonPlace early this morning. Looking for white male, 20 yrs old, tall with average build, wearing long sleeve black shirt and pants. Fled on foot. Last seen on #Hwy7. May be armed with knife. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 9-1-1 if seen. ^bd pic.twitter.com/ALrYLkIqo8 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 15, 2020

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Shane Sabourin of Carleton Place is wanted in connection to the incident.

He is described as a white male, 5’7”, 199 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes. He was las seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants while walking along Hwy. 7 near McNeely Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.