    • OPP issue warrant for arrest of 21 year-old man in eastern Ontario

    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 21-year-old man who is known to frequent the cities of Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew, the Ontario Provincial Police said. (OPP/ handout) A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 21-year-old man who is known to frequent the cities of Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew, the Ontario Provincial Police said. (OPP/ handout)
    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 21-year-old man who is known to frequent the cities of Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

    Police say Connor Murdock is serving a two-year, one-day sentence for possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition.

    He is described as being six-foot-three and 162 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

    Anyone with information about Murdoch’s whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 416-808-5900, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

