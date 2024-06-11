OPP investigating vandalism and tree damage at Morrisburg Waterfront Park

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating extensive damage and vandalism to the waterfront park in Morrisburg, Ont.

It took place over the June 7 weekend, police said. Several trees were damaged, and benches, washrooms and a viewing platform were vandalized.

The damage is estimated at $19,000.

It's unclear if there is more than one suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).