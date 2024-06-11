OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP investigating vandalism and tree damage at Morrisburg Waterfront Park

    Several trees were damaged at Morrisburg Waterfront Park the weekend of June 7, 2024. OPP are looking for suspects. (OPP/handout) Several trees were damaged at Morrisburg Waterfront Park the weekend of June 7, 2024. OPP are looking for suspects. (OPP/handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating extensive damage and vandalism to the waterfront park in Morrisburg, Ont.

    It took place over the June 7 weekend, police said. Several trees were damaged, and benches, washrooms and a viewing platform were vandalized.

    The damage is estimated at $19,000.

    It's unclear if there is more than one suspect.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

