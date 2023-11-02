OPP investigating trailer theft near Algonquin Park

Ontario Provincial Police near Killaloe, Ont. are investigating a float trailer that was stolen on the night of Oct. 16.

Police responded to a call on Oct. 17 just after 3 p.m. to reports of a theft on Highway 60, in the Township of South Algonquin, next to Algonquin Provincial Park and about two hours northwest of Ottawa.

The trailer is being described as a 1997 yellow, 3-axle homemade float trailer with Ontario licence plate number S68205 that was stolen while parked at an auto repair shop.

The theft is believed to have occurred during the evening hours of Oct. 16.

Police believe that an older model grey Ford F250 that is missing its front bumper may be involved in the theft.

Anyone with information could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.