OPP investigating tombstone vandalism near Algonquin Park

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery.

OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police say unknown culprits poured paint onto an existing tombstone.

OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca.

