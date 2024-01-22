OPP investigating theft of trailer, ATV in Ottawa Valley
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a trailer and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a home in the Ottawa Valley on Friday.
Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. reporting a flatbed 2022 Bear 82X black float trailer and a 2022 blue Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV were stolen from a private property on Siberia Road in Madawaska Valley Township.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600, or leave a tip anonymously at CrimeStoppers.ca.
