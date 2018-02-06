OPP investigating theft, destruction of ‘hundreds’ of rural mailboxes
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 9:57PM EST
Renfrew County OPP say they have a “massive investigation” underway into missing or damaged mailboxes.
Hundreds of them, in fact.
Police say the boxes were either smashed or stolen sometime between February 2 and 5, throughout the McNab/Braeside, Horton, Admaston/Bromley, and Greater Madawaska Townships.
“Several suspects” have been identified, according to a police news release, and charges are pending.
But OPP say if your mailbox has been destroyed or stolen you should call your local detachment or 1-888-310-1122.