OPP investigating suspicious death near Golden Lake

    Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe, Ont. is investigating a suspicious death on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

    Police say they were called to a residence on Kagagimin Inamo after 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 where one person was found dead.

    The cause of death has not yet been confirmed but investigators believe there is no imminent threat to safety.

    OPP continues to investigate the cause of the death.

    Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

    Anyone with information should contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

