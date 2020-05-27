PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating a fire in Pembroke that may have been deliberately set.

Officers were called to 283 Trafalgar Rd. in Pembroke on reports of a fire at an automotive garage. The Pembroke Fire Department were already on scene and reported they had reason to believe the fire was set intentionally.

Police say the fire was put out quickly by a local citizen before firefighters arrived and there was no damage to the building.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).