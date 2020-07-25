KEMPTVILLE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious incident at a home in Kemptville, Ont.

Officers with the Grenville OPP detachment were called to a home on County Road 18 Friday night.

Police are not saying yet what happened at the home, but yellow crime scene tape circled the building on Saturday.

Neighbours tell CTV News the house under investigation is a group home.

This is a developing news story. CTV Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.