OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 401 in Kingston.

A driver rolled their vehicle on the eastbound on-ramp at Gardiners Road at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Frontenac paramedics transported the driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound on-ramp from southbound Gardiners Road is closed for the investigation. Access to the carpool lot at Gardiners Road and Highway 401 is also closed.

The eastbound on-ramp for northbound Gardiners Road remains open.

Police say any witnesses can contact Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.