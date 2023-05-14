OPP investigating reports of gunshots in Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating reports of gunshots in Carleton Place overnight.

Police received several reports of shots fired in the area of Sussex and Princess streets in Carleton Place at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you can call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).