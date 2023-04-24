OPP investigating mischief to Enganville post office

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two Canada Post vehicles and the post office in Enganville, Ont. were vandalized.

OPP said in a news release that someone painted a Canada Post building and vehicle sometime between Friday and Saturday.

A second Canada Post vehicle was also damaged, police said. OPP told CTV News Ottawa that someone poured water in the gas tank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.