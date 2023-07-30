OPP investigating homicide near Bishop Lake in North Frontenac

Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of an individual north of Kaladar, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers and paramedics responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in North Frontenac Township near Bishop Lake.

A 22-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers arrested two people in connection to the investigation.

Cory Finch, 39, of Marmora, Ont. and Michelle Lee Finch, 41, of Stone Mills Township, are facing a charge of second-degree murder. The two remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The Frontenac OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services are leading the investigation into the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Bishop Lake is 17 km north of Kaladar and 100 km from Kingston.