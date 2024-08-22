OPP investigating home invasion and assault on Wolfe Island

Ontario Provincial Police are warning there is a potential risk to public safety after a home invasion and assault at a home on Wolfe Island.

Police say officers received reports from homeowners just after 4 a.m. Thursday that they had been assaulted by an unknown individual.

"The individual left the residence afterwards and has not yet been located," the OPP said in a statement.

"Leeds OPP believes there is still a potential risk to public safety. Members of the public should always ensure doors and windows are locked and always be aware of surroundings."

Police did not provide any information on injuries to the homeowners.

The Wolfe Island Ferry Service is warning people to expect delays on Thursday due to the incident.

"We are making trips under direction of OPP," the ferry service said on X.

The Wolfe Island Ferry is assisting the OPP with transporting units on and off the island.

Wolfe Island is near Kingston, Ont.