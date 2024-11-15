OPP investigating gas and dash at station in Embrun, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to identify a person of interest involved in four gas and dashes at an eastern Ontario gas station in two weeks.

Officers responded to a call for a theft of gas from a station in Embrun just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Police attended the gas station and upon speaking to the employees learned that when they attempted to confront the person of interest, he intentionally drove at them with his vehicle," police said in a media release.

"This is the fourth time the person has stolen gas in the past two weeks."

The person of interest is described as an older man with grey hair, glasses and wearing a black jacket, jeans and brown boots.

"The vehicle involved was a silver Dodge Caravan with no front plate, large dents along the passenger side and Ontario dealer plate 093 DSV," police said. "The plate had been previously reported to the Ministry of Transportation as missing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499.