OPP investigating freight train collision with pickup truck in South Glengarry

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and a freight train in the Township of South Glengarry on Monday afternoon.

OPP said on social media at 4 p.m. that the crash occured at a private rail crossing east of the town of Lancaster, approximately 30 kilometres east of Cornwall.

Via Rail confirmed in an email that the crash affected passenger rail traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

A Montreal to Toronto passenger train has started moving again with a delay of approximately two and half hours. A Toronto to Montreal train is also operating again with a one hour delay.

The crash closed Military Road South in Lancaster and a Highway 401 off-ramp in the area.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says the affected train has been cleared to move and all traffic impacts should be cleared shortly.

Police would not confirm any details on injuries at this time. Further updates will be provided later this evening, police say.