OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after their vehicle rolled into a ditch overnight west of Hawkesbury.

Police and Prescott-Russell Paramedics were called to the scene on County Road 17, just east of County Road 4 at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. It appears the vehicle somehow left the road and rolled over into a ditch.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Fanny Dallaire, of Vankleek Hill.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.