OPP investigating fatal rollover in Shannonville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in the community of Shannonville, to the west of Kingston.

Police were called to a section of Queen Street in Shannonville at 4 a.m. Sunday for the single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was found overturned in a ditch.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was dead.

They have not yet been identified, as police are still notifying family.

