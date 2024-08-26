OPP investigating fatal head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.

Two vehicles collided at around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 7 between Ferguson Falls Road and Tennyson Road.

No details about the victim have been made available.

Police say a stretch of highway between Drummond Concession 9A and Drummon Concession 7 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.