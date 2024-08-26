OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP investigating fatal head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.

    OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 7 between Perth and Carleton Place, Ont. Aug. 26, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 7 between Perth and Carleton Place, Ont. Aug. 26, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.

    Two vehicles collided at around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 7 between Ferguson Falls Road and Tennyson Road.

    No details about the victim have been made available.

    Police say a stretch of highway between Drummond Concession 9A and Drummon Concession 7 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. 

