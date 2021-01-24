OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Trenton area.

Police were called to a stretch of County Road 40 south of Highway 401 Sunday morning. County Road 40 is closed between Telephone Road and the 401 for the investigation.

In an update, police said one person died at the scene of the crash and an unspecified number of others were hurt.

What caused the crash is under investigation.