OPP investigating fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal car crash near the city of Brockville, Ont. on Friday afternoon

OPP said on social media that the collision occurred on County Road 29, between county roads 42 and 28 at approximately 1 p.m.

The crash site is located near the Cedar Valley Golf and Country Club about 15 kilometres north of Brockville and 35 kilometres south of Smith Falls.

County Road 29 will be closed in both directions for 'an extended period of time' to allow for Leeds OPP to conduct an investigation.

Police are asking the public to plan an alternative route or to follow detours.