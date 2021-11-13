OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hawkesbury Friday night.

In a tweet, the OPP said officers were called to McGill Street at around 8:25 p.m. because a driver had hit a woman with their vehicle. The woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released and OPP did not announce any charges.

McGill Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.