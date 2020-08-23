Advertisement
OPP investigating fatal collision between motorcycle and vehicle southeast of Kemptville
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 1:06PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020 1:36PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say officers are investigating a fatal crash near Kemptville involving a motorcyclist and the driver of another vehicle.
In a tweet, police said it happened at around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Gower Drive and Pelton Road, southeast of Kemptville.
Police tell CTV News one person, the motorcycle driver, has died.
The victim has not been identified.
No other information was provided. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.