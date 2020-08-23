OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say officers are investigating a fatal crash near Kemptville involving a motorcyclist and the driver of another vehicle.

In a tweet, police said it happened at around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Gower Drive and Pelton Road, southeast of Kemptville.

Police tell CTV News one person, the motorcycle driver, has died.

The victim has not been identified.

No other information was provided.