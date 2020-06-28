Advertisement
OPP investigating discovery of a body in Pembroke
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:19PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Pembroke.
Police received a report just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a body located in the area near River Road.
The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and the Regional Coroner's Office are on scene.
The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.