PETAWAWA, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision in Petawawa on Saturday that ended with a car bursting into flames.

In a press release Tuesday, police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a car. According to the release, the initial investigation suggests the driver of the car crashed into the back of the pickup as it was approaching the intersection of Petawawa Boulevard and Laurentian Drive at around 9:55 Saturday.

The car burst into flames and was quickly engulfed.

The 31-year-old driver of the car, the lone occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, but was later airlifted to another.

Two of the pickup truck's passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Police said some bystanders remained on scene to help before emergency responders arrived and gave information to police about the crash.