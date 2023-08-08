OPP investigating another drowning in Madawaska Valley
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a second drowning in the Madawaska Valley area in less than a week.
Police were called to Wadsworth Lake on Hopefield Road in Madawaska Valley Township at around 5 p.m. Aug. 2 because someone was found unresponsive in shallow water.
Bystanders, police and paramedics performed CPR, but the individual, identified only as a 40-year-old from Nigeria, was pronounced dead in hospital.
It comes just a few days after a teenager drowned in Dam Lake on July 29, about 2.5 km southeast of Wadsworth Lake.
Neither death is considered suspicious.
