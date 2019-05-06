

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say human remains were found at the scene of a house fire in Killaloe Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Mountain View Rd. at around 3:40 p.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The body was later discovered. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

The victim has yet to be identified. The Ontario Fire Marshalls Office, the Office of the Coroner, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the Renfrew County Crime Unit are continuing with the investigation.