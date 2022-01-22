Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died from her injuries in hospital after emergency crews responded to an Arprnior, Ont. home earlier this month.

Police and Renfrew County Paramedics responded to a residence in Arnprior at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 4. A 32-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a media release late Friday evening, police said the victim died from her injuries in hospital on Thursday. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Police say a 32-year-old man from McNab/Braeside Township was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in custody. At the time, he was charged with attempted murder.

The Renfrew County OPP continues to investigate.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

The names of the accused, and the victim have not been released.