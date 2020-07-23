OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction near Pakenham, 60 kilometres west of Ottawa.

At approximately 11 a.m. on July 21, a woman was walking on a rural road south of the village when a newer, light brown Buick SUV pulled in front of the woman and stopped.

Police say the driver got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and attempted to get her inside his vehicle.

The woman was able to escape and the driver left the scene.

Police say the lone male driver of the vehicle was described as:

White male

Short dark hair

Brown eyes

Approximately six feet tall

Wearing a white t-shirt bearing a mechanic style logo and light brown shorts that came just above the knee

Black sandals

Police say the suspect had the odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.