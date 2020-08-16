OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 48-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the Champlain Township area, east of Ottawa.

This is the second fatal crash in the region this weekend, after a 21-year-old driver died early Saturday just west of Hawkesbury.

OPP say, in this case, the driver left the roadway in the area of Ritchance Road and Blue Corner Road and entered the ditch at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

Ritchance Road is closed in the area while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.