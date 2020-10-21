PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in at a downtown Pembroke business, during which cash, cell phones and tablets and insulated bags were stolen.

Police said it happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 19. The address of the business was not disclosed.

Police describe an individual captured on surveillance footage as a "person of interest" in the case and officers are hoping to identify them.

The individual is described as wearing camouflage pants, a black jacket, a light grey camo hoodie, and a grey ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332.

You can also contact Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca