OPP investigaing fatal ATV crash south of Barry's Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old from Palmer Rapids, Ont. died in an ATV crash over the long weekend.

Killaloe OPP and local paramedics responded to the crash on River Bend Drive near Wishman Road in Brudenell Lyndoch and Raglan Township at around 5 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the ATV lost control and rolled.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital and later died.

Police continue to investigate and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP.