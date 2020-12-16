OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified one of two people charged after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from his father's home in Brantford, Ont. earlier this year.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed late Tuesday that June Dobson is one of the individuals charged in this investigation. Dickson also confirmed that Inspector Dobson is the Detachment Commander of the Grenville OPP.

According to a Brantford Police media release sent Tuesday, a 58-year-old Oakville man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. A Brockville woman, also 58, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Brantford police say the items amount to more than $500,000 USD.

“The charges against Inspector June Dobson are not related to the larger theft investigation. During the course of the initial investigation, police uncovered evidence, unrelated to the initial investigation, that a separate individual is believed to have committed fraud involving Gretzky memorabilia,” Dickson said.

Dickson adds that while Inspector Dobson was on duty when the alleged incidents took place, she is currently on unrelated leave.

In a separate emailed statement, Dickson added that Inspector Dobson has been given a letter notifying her of her suspension, if she were to return to work.

“The OPP Professional Standards Unit will also open an internal Police Services Act investigation for misconduct,” Dickson said.

In August, the Gretzky family contacted the Brantford Police Service after several pieces of sports memorabilia were found to be missing from Walter Gretzky's home.

The Brantford Police Service was assisted by RCMP and the OPP in a three-month-long investigation.

Police say this investigation allowed police to identify specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located.

