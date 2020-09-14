Advertisement
OPP identify victim of fatal weekend crash on Highway 417
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 11:18AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old man died this past weekend in a crash on Highway 417.
OPP said the crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive.
The man had hit a guardrail on the left side of the road and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was found a short distance away and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as Ray Rizgar, of Ottawa.
The crash remains under investigation.