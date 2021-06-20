OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash northeast of Belleville Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Casey Road between Craig Road and Shannonville Road at around 6:30 a.m. after a driver lost control of their vehicle, rolled, and ended up in a ditch.

The victim has been identified as Robert Cole McFarlane, 28, of Tyendinaga Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed Casey Road between Craig Road and Shannonville Road for the investigation. It reopened at around 12:30 p.m.