OPP have identified 18-year-old Logan Sunday as the victim in Saturday's fatal crash on County Road 43. Sunday died after the 25-year-old male driver of the vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled over. He remains in hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The crash happened around 4:37 a.m. in North Stormont, Ontario near Cornwall.

In Gananoque, a 63-year-old woman died in a skydiving incident. The Ennismore, Ontario resident was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands Township. A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ontario was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The Transportation Safety Board and the Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

An investigation continues after a weekend shooting in an Ottawa Centretown neighbourhood. Tactical officers were called to a rooming house in the 200 block of Lyon Street on Friday around 6 p.m. Ottawa Police say a 36-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries. His condition has improved over the weekend. As police searched the residence, they also located a man suffering from a drug overdose.