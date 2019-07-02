

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on County Rd. 43, between Fairview Rd. and County Rd. 14 last week.

55-year-old Sharon Irvine was pronounced dead at the scene after her eastbound pickup truck collided with a westbound tractor trailer at around 8:54 a.m. June 26.

The passenger in Irvine’s truck also suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating how the crash happened.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but ones that are described as non-life threatening.