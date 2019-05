Zach McGibbon , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have identified the body found in the Petawawa River over the weekend.

She's been identified as 17-year-old Sarah Donavon.

Donavon had been missing since May 5th after police responded to a report of a teenage girl entering the Petawawa River from the rail bridge.

Police say foul play is not suspected.